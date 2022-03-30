Cycling journalist, podcaster and author Richard Moore has died

Richard Moore, the esteemed and much-loved cycling journalist, author and founder of The Cycling Podcast, has died.

The Scotsman passed away on Monday, March 28. It has not yet been revealed how he died.

A former racer who performed well across the domestic scene, he represented both Great Britain and Scotland, most memorably at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Afterwards, Moore went onto become one of the most prominent cycling journalists across the globe.

He wrote for Cycling Weekly for a number of years, as well as the Guardian, the Sunday Times, Rouleur, Cyclingnews, Procycling magazine, as well as a number of Scottish publications including The Herald and The Scotsman.

Moore was also an award-winning author, chronicling the life of Robert Millar, his book In Search of Robert Miller winning the best biography award at the 2008 British Sports Book Awards. He also wrote books on Chris Hoy, Team Sky, and the Tour de France.

He will mostly be remembered for his work at The Cycling Podcast that he founded in 2013 with fellow journalists Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe.

The trio went on to develop the sport's most-listened to podcast, with weekly shows for the past 10 years. During each of the three Grand Tours, they also produce daily podcasts, as well as special paid-for content.

On Wednesday morning, The Cycling Podcast confirmed Moore's passing with the following statement.

"Monday was an unfathomably difficult day. In the morning we received the news that our leader, lynchpin, friend and brother Richard Moore had passed away. We are all shattered.

"Before the podcast’s genesis in 2013, Richard had already built one flourishing career as a brilliant, versatile and prolific author and journalist. His books won awards, his warmth and humour drew friends – an enormous circle of the most diverse personality types spanning sports and continents.

"To us, he was a force of nature, unerring but above all unifying. There can be no consolation today, but the closest thing is knowing that the network of affection and love he knitted will now become an edifice of support for those most deeply affected by this loss.

"The Cycling Podcast would simply never have started without Richard. Our thumbs would still be poised over the record button, frozen in June 2013. He cajoled, drove, supported and indulged us from the first episode to what will not be the last, released a week ago, for we owe him that and so much more.

"Driven by his dual passions of cycling and journalism, Richard’s greatest achievement with The Cycling Podcast was not as the life-force behind an innovative media product; it was as the builder, the federal spirit of a family that today comprises dozens of contributors, friends all around the world, and listeners who felt that they became just that – Richard’s friends.

"It will take us some time to process this tragedy, and, mainly for the sake of Richard’s family, we kindly ask for your respect and understanding over the coming days. In due course, it will be our imperative to convey more fully how privileged we feel to have known Richard, and to keep his towering legacy alive."

Cycling Weekly is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Moore, a former colleague at the publication and a consistent presence alongside current CW journalists at races.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard, and we will publish a fuller obituary in due course.