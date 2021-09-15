Cyclist airlifted to hospital after severe crash with e-scooter rider who fled the scene

A cyclist in York suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital after crashing with an e-scooter rider who failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

The collision happened at the A1237 underpass last weekend, with the bike rider requiring surgery for his injuries.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the incident, after the scooter rider fled the scene, as the cyclist was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a man on an electric scooter who did not stop at the scene.

"The incident happened at the A1237 underpass between Rawcliffe and Skelton, York, at around 10.35am on Saturday (September 11).

"The cyclist, a 31-year-old local man, was airlifted to hospital where he is expected to remain for several weeks while he recovers from surgery."

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police described the e-scooter rider as white, tall, and aged between 20 and 40, and have appealed for the man to come forward to assist with the investigation, after he fled the scene on Saturday.

Witnesses are asked to phone 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-11092021-0211.

While e-scooters are legal to buy, sell and own in the UK, it is illegal to use them in public spaces unless rented as part of a recognised trial scheme. Riding them on pavements, footpaths, cycle lanes and in pedestrianised areas is illegal.

Around 40 cities and towns across the country are running government-approved trials, which let people rent publicly accessible e-scooters, usually parked on pavements or in designated zones, and ride them on the roads.