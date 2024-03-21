Cyclist critically ill after developing flesh-eating disease from infected saddle sore

A Canadian cyclist is fighting for his life after developing a flesh-eating disease from an infected saddle sore sustained on a training camp in America.

41-year-old Ryan Busto was training in California when he first developed the sore which later became infected. He is currently in the ICU department of a San Diego hospital where he is said to be making progress in dealing with the illness.

According to reports, Busto developed a condition known as necrotizing fasciitis which in common terms is known as flesh-eating disease. Medical definitions say that the condition usually develops from an infection in what may appear to be a minor bruise or cut. The rare condition kills approximately one in four people that contract it.

Tara Rosenberg, a friend of Busto's, said on Facebook that the disease quickly took hold of him and within 36 hours, he was reported to be fighting for his life. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay the father of two’s medical bills.

Another friend of the helicopter maintenance engineer, Joanie Caron, told Canadian Cycling Magazine that Busto had initially gone down with cold symptoms which quickly developed into something more serious.

"Ryan is an incredible human being and a great friend," she said. "I was present at our training camp in San Diego. The day after the camp, I visited Ryan just before heading to the airport. He was feeling unwell, experiencing flu-like symptoms, and mentioned a wound. I took him to the clinic before departing for the airport, believing he had a minor infection."

Prior to becoming unwell, Busto had aspirations to race this season at amateur level. He is now in a medically induced coma in hospital. He was initially placed on a life support machine but is now on an "implantable cardioverter-defibrillator" as treatment continues.

An update shared on 16 March by Rosenberg on Busto’s GoFundMe page said that he was making good progress.

"Since the successful removal of the ECMO machine two days ago, today brings yet another significant milestone," the update read. "His heart function had improved to approximately 30%, a testament to his remarkable strength."

It continued: "While his medical team grapples with the intricacies of his case, they are amazed with his progress. In a rare moment, Ryan briefly opened his eyes, filling the room with hope and gratitude.

"Despite facing more surgeries, recent tests reveal his heart function has increased even further to 47%. The outpouring of support and generosity from the community overwhelms us. Your kindness sustains us through these challenging times. Thank you for standing by Ryan's side."

$115,434 CDN has been raised so far to help the 41-year-old. The target is $500,000 CDN.