Damiano Caruso: Seeing Egan Bernal suffering just like me was good for morale
The second-place rider in the Giro d'Italia matched a struggling Bernal and took back a few seconds on day 17
Damiano Caruso said seeing Egan Bernal suffering at the Giro d’Italia was “good for morale.”
Stage 17 of the 2021 Giro revealed the first cracks in Bernal, as he was dropped by an attacking Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and desperately fought his way to the summit of Sega di Ala to limit time losses.
Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) has been one of the most unexpected performers of this year’s race, having held onto the podium since stage 11 and now sitting second overall with four stages remaining.
On stage 17, the 33-year-old found himself in a strong position to gain time as Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered on the double-digit gradients of the final climb, with Caruso riding alongside the maglia rosa for much of the ascent.
Speaking after the stage Caruso, who sprinted to gain three seconds on Bernal at the finish, said: “Today was one of the hardest stages of this Giro. The last hour and a half was really full gas, especially the last climb, which was super hard, and as I expected, Yates attacked, and he made the difference on the last climb. But I felt good, and even then, I kept my tempo to the finish, and the gap was quite okay and under control.
“Well, I couldn’t follow him, so, in any case, I didn’t have any options left but to keep my tempo. Then when I saw the maglia rosa, Bernal, suffering like me, my morale went up because I realised that it is really hard for all of us at this moment.”
>>> Simon Yates reveals he was chasing the breakaway and didn’t realise Egan Bernal was dropped
After the tough mountain stage Bernal maintained his race lead, holding a 2-21 advantage to Caruso, and 3-23 to Yates, who gained around a minute with his 3km attack.
-
Giulio Ciccone pulls out of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Italian was sitting sixth in GC before crashing on a descent during stage 17
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d’Italia 2021
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider crashed on a descent in the final 30km of stage 17
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates reveals he was chasing the breakaway and didn’t realise Egan Bernal was dropped
The Brit gain timed on his rivals, but said he wasn’t trying to distance Bernal
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dan Martin says he shook his head at finish of stage 17 of Giro d’Italia because he ‘didn’t believe it was happening’
The Irishman completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Yates on the attack as Bernal slips back - key moments from a thrilling stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal: If I win the Giro d'Italia with one second or two minutes for me it would be the same
The pink jersey lost contact with Simon Yates and João Almeida on the steepest part of the final climb and lost about a minute
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal loses time to Simon Yates on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia
The maglia rosa cracked on the final climb as Yates attacked
By Alex Ballinger •