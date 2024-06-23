I wish I could forget my favourite ever bike ride, my cycling perfection

A great ride can quickly turn from cherished memory to nagging reminder of your subsequent inadequacy, bemoans Dr Hutch

Enjoy your peak performance and then prepare to mourn it
Enjoy your peak performance and then prepare to mourn it
(Image credit: Andy Jones/Future)
By
published

At an event over the winter, someone asked me the question, “What’s the best ride you’ve ever done?” I started to tell them about one of those race days when the harder you ride, the harder you can ride. You set out going faster than you thought possible, and just keep going. And....

“Sorry to interrupt,” he said, “but I meant best as in most pleasurable – a really nice day out. And don’t tell me any more about time trialling.”

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Latest