Dutch team unveil phenomenal squad for women’s road race at 2021 World Championships
With a choice of the strongest riders in the world, leadership is a tricky debate in the Dutch team
The Dutch team has been revealed for the elite women’s road race at the 2021 World Championships in Flanders.
Always amongst the favourites for any one-day race, the Netherlands boast three of the most dominant riders in the peloton - Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten, and Anna van der Breggen.
Along with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, another former world champion, those four riders boast a combined 10 world titles across the road race and the time trial, while Van der Breggen currently holds both rainbow jerseys after winning the double in 2020.
But with that much strength on offer, team leadership within the Dutch national team is always a tricky balance to strike as all four riders are fiercely competitive.
The Dutch cycling federation has opted to take all four riders to Flanders for the 2021 Worlds, with Vos, Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen and Van den Broek-Blaak all racing in the road race.
Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten will also compete in the elite women’s TT, along with Ellen van Dijk, and Riejanne Markus.
National coach for the Dutch team, Loes Gunnewijk, said: “We are doing everything we can to take home the title again. Expectations are obviously high, but you start at zero with every championship. The starting position is good. We have a very strong block with which we want to drive an attacking course. The course in Flanders lends itself to racing early in the race and then we have a lot of irons in the fire with which we want to take control of the race. We will certainly be looked at, but we are used to that and will not be an obstacle."
Vos, Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten all competed in the Olympic road race as team-mates earlier this year, with a miscommunication within the group resulting in Van Vleuten riding to a silver medal, believing she had won the race.
>>> Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders
The 2021 Worlds are inspired by the cobbled Classics and will be based around the city of Leuven in Flanders.
Supporting the potential leaders, the Dutch team will also consist of Lucinda Brand, Ellen van Dijk, Amy Pieters, and Demi Vollering.
Dutch squad for the 2021 World Championships
Elite women’s road race
Anna van der Breggen
Annemiek van Vleuten
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
Lucinda Brand
Ellen van Dijk
Amy Pieters
Demi Vollering
Marianne Vos
Elite women’s time trial
Anna van der Breggen
Annemiek van Vleuten
Ellen van Dijk
Riejanne Markus
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Ethan Hayter says he's 'up against it' as he leads Tour of Britain into queen stage
Ineos Grenadiers took stage three team time trial and now sit first and second in the overall standings
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Remco Evenepoel says 'everyone will ride for Wout van Aert' at World Championships in Flanders
The 21-year-old looks to be close to top fitness yet again after battling back from injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
There were a few surprise names left off the list for the Flanders 2021 Worlds
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky headline Belgian squad for World Championships in Flanders
The home nation are fielding a stacked team to try and claim the rainbow bands
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lotte Kopecky wins final stage of Challenge by La Vuelta as Annemiek van Vleuten secures title
Olympic time trial champion Van Vlueten wins her third stage race of the season
By Owen Rogers •
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
We are set for yet another exciting World Championships as the races head to Flanders, Belgium with sharp climbs on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Nils Eekhoff’s appeal over Yorkshire under-23 disqualification thrown out by court
Nils Eekhoff’s attempts to appeal his disqualification from the Yorkshire World Championship under-23 race has been thrown out by a sporting court.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'It's a shame there's so much commotion around Primož' says Wout van Aert after Worlds disappointment
Primož Roglič has been accused of not helping his Jumbo-Visma team-mate enough at the end of the Imola 2020 Worlds road race
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert 'disappointed' with Worlds results: 'Silver twice, that hits hard'
The Belgian says his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Primož Roglič 'did everything he could' to bring Julian Alaphilippe back in the men's road race
By Jonny Long •