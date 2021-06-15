Egan Bernal set to travel back to Colombia after recovering from Covid-19

Egan Bernal has recovered from the Covid-19 virus and has tested negative after only experiencing "mild symptoms" following the Giro d'Italia.

Bernal was celebrating his Giro victory with his girlfriend, Maria Fernanda, but the party was cut short due to a positive Covid-19 test that they had to take before flying home to Colombia.

The 24-year-old confirmed on June 4 that they had both tested positive, saying that he and his girlfriend would quarantine until they get a negative test at which time they would be able to head back to Colombia.

Bernal confirmed on his Instagram story on Monday that they are now Covid free and will be allowed to return to his homeland and his family.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider had a superb three weeks in Italy, taking the Giro in emphatic style, albeit with a couple of slightly dodgy days. But the late challenge from Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and Damiano Caruso was too little too late, with Bernal taking pink by well over a minute in the end.

Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) put in a consistent display throughout the Giro and managed to finish second overall as well as taking a stage win. It was an unexpected result after he stepped in for his team leader, Mikel Landa, after the Basque rider crashed out in the first week.

Bernal also managed to take his first-ever Grand Tour stage win, an achievement he did not manage in 2019 when he won the Tour de France. He won stage nine of this year's Giro on the first gravel section of the race to Campo Felice before putting in multiple commanding performances to extend his lead.

He soon backed up that win with another on stage 16 to Cortina d'Ampezzo on the stage that took on the Passo Giau in the rain and snow. Unfortunately, TV coverage was tough to come by on that stage so viewers didn't see much of Bernal's attack.

He eventually won the overall title by 1-29 over Caruso and 4-15 to Yates as well as the white jersey for the best young rider. He also finished second in the mountains standings behind Frenchman, Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r Citroën Team).

It is now believed that Bernal will go back to his training routine in Colombia where he can build towards his next goals and make sure his lingering back injury is not causing any major issues.

Bernal could head to the Vuelta a España to close out his 2021 season and try and become the first Colombian to win two Grand Tours in the same year.