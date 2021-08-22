Ethan Hayter seals Tour of Norway overall as housemate Matt Walls wins final stage

Ethan Hayter sealed the first stage race victory of his young career as he led from start to finish at the 2021 Tour of Norway, while his housemate Matt Walls won the final stage four to take his first-ever professional win on the road.

Hayter won the first two stages, giving him a 15-second lead in the overall classification, before Mads Pedersen interrupted the British dominance, taking the stage three win ahead of Alexander Kristoff, before settling for second himself on the last day of racing behind Walls.

Walls' Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Ide Schelling finished second overall behind Hayter, 15 seconds the deficit, while Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen took third, a further 10 seconds in arrears.

It was another impressive race for Brit James Shaw, the highest-placed rider from a Continental team, as he took fifth in the general classification and looks to move back up the cycling pyramid.

>>> Norway's Tobias Johannessen pips Ineos' Carlos Rodriguez to Tour de l'Avenir title after Spaniard's final stage surge

Hayter and Walls arrived at the Tour of Norway for their first road race back after the Tokyo Olympics where the pair combined to take an impressive silver medal in the men's Madison, while Walls also outclassed his rivals to win gold in the men's Omnium event.

Results

Tour of Norway 2021: Hinna Park to Stavanger (156.5km)

1. Matt Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3-25-16

2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at same time

3. Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

6. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

7. Nils Lau Nyborg (Den) BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

8. Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X

9. Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal

10. Cédric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, all at same time

Final general classification

1. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, in 15-15-00

2. Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 15 seconds

3. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 25s

4. Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X, at 33s

5. James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite, at same time

6. Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop

7. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

8. Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal, both at same time

9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X, at 35s

10. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates, at 41s

