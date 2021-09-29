Family pay tribute to ‘passionate cyclist’ Andy Fowell who died in crash
Andy Fowell, a pioneer in palliative care in North Wales, recently completed a ride from Istanbul to Anglesey for charity
The family of “passionate cyclist’ Andy Fowell have paid tribute after the retired doctor was killed in a crash.
Dr Fowell, 66, died while cycling following an incident involving a bus in North Wales on Saturday (September 25), as police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.
A pioneer in palliative care in North Wales, Dr Fowell has been described as a passionate cyclist and a proud father.
In a statement, his family said: "Andy Fowell was a retired Palliative Care Consultant at Ysbyty Gwynedd, having moved to Anglesey in 1997 to take up the post and set up the Palliative Care Service for North Wales.
“Married for 43 years to Anne, they have two children Rachel and Richard. He was a proud father to both and doted on his two grandchildren, Fraser and Tilly.
“Andy was a passionate cyclist, and only two and a half years ago with his two friends, Steve and Rodger, cycled from Istanbul to Anglesey, raising £25,000 for St David’s Hospice and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
“His previous interests included rock climbing, paragliding, and more recently rowing, running, golf, sailing, art, music and an avid reader.
“Andy will be sorely missed, his dry sense of humour and wit amusing all.
“The family would like to thank everyone at the scene of the accident for all their help and all the emergency services.”
A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "Dr Fowell was a driving force behind care decisions for the last days of life in Wales to improve the care of patients in all settings at the end of life. He also was pivotal in supporting hospice at home services to better enable patients to die at home, close to their families, which given the rurality of many patients has been so important.
"Along with his professional achievements, Dr Fowell will always be remembered for his kindness, his friendship and sense of fun.
"He was a dear friend to many, mentor to many and will be missed very much."
Dr Fowell died after a crash shortly after 11.30am on Saturday, September 25, on the A4086 between Pen-y-Pass and Nant Peris, near Snowdon in North Wales.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
