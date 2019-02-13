Floyd Landis’ new cycling team unveil kit and announce race schedule for 2019

Floyd’s Pro Cycling will be looking to the Tour of Utah and the World Championships in Yorkshire

Floyd Landis’ new cycling team is all set to start racing next month, after they unveiled their new kit and 2019 race schedule.

Landis has used cash from the Lance Armstrong lawsuit to set up his own development team, Floyd’s Pro Cycling.

Made from the remains of the Canadian outfit Silber Pro Cycling, the team will start with a training camp in Arizona next month.

Later in the year, the continental team will ride the Tour of Utah, the World Championships, and even some gravel and MTB events.

The new kit will be provided by Italian brand Biemme.

Team general manager Scott McFarlane said: “Road racing is changing and a legendary company like Biemme gets that.

“Our partnership embraces wanting to bring back the adventure of riding a bike, and willingness to race on multiple surfaces makes that happen.

“Our Biemme clothing give us both aerodynamics and performance via their custom Vivo collection and Aero Prolite TT suits, plus the bright teal colourways that will carry some of the irreverent spirit on the road, gravel, or single track.

“Win, win.”

The team will open their season with the Tuscon Bicycle Classic on Arizona in early March.

They will then ride the Tour de Taiwan, the Tour de Langkawi, and a host of US domestic races.

Later in the year, Floyd’s Pro Cycling will be riding the Tour of Utah in August, and the World Championships in Yorkshire in September.

The team’s gravel schedule includes the Dirty Kanza and Paris to Ancaster.

McFarlane added: “Our team is a business and we want our riders to win.

“In that sense, we’re ‘old school’ but we also want our racers to participate and be inspired by this new multi-surface, multi-dimensional breed of North American cycling.”

Landis had intended to sponsor the team through his legal cannabis product business, but was forced to change the name because of cannabis laws.

The 43-year-old, who was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France victory after testing positive, runs a legal hemp and cannabidiol business in Colorado, USA.

Riders will include American Travis McCabe, Romanian Serghei Tvetcov , and Australian Jonathan Clarke will both be joining from the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team.

Also on the roster are Canadian Nick Zukowsky from the Silber team, American Keegan Swirbul from Jelly Belly, and Canadian juniors Carson Miles and Robin Plamondon.

The team will be riding Van Dessel bikes in 2019, a brand that build road bikes, as well as cyclocross and mountain bikes.