Former junior world champion John Paul dies aged 28
Paul was a former member of the Great Britain cycling team
John Paul, a Scottish cyclist who was one junior world sprint champion, has tragically died aged just 28.
The news was announced on Wednesday, with 42 Degrees Coaching posting on Facebook with permission from his family that he had died during his sleep.
Both British and Scottish Cycling have passed on their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, the former saying that "John was a wonderful performance both on and off the bike."
A prolific figure on the domestic track scene as a youth and junior rider after swapping athletics for track cycling as a result of being inspired by Chris Hoy at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Paul - who was affectionally known as JP - was selected on British Cycling's Olympic Development Program (ODP).
During that period he became junior sprint world champion in 2011, and in the same year was crowned junior European champion in both the sprint and Keirin, replicating Keirin success a year later.
He competed for Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, placing fourth in the team sprint and 16th in sprint.
Four years later, at a home Games in Glasgow, he finished 11th in the Keirin.
Paul will be remembered at a memorial service by Glasgow Track Racing Club who said in a statement: "There will be talk of the once in a generation talent that John possessed on a bike, but his ability to inspire, encourage and joke around off the bike was where we valued him most.
“JP was a truly remarkable man, with a love and passion for the sport that he used to help those around him.
“As a man he was also someone who cared so deeply for his family and took great pride in telling us stories about them.
"We cannot begin to imagine their loss and grief and can only send our love and condolences their way."
A spokesperson for British Cycling said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Great Britain cycling team academy rider John Paul.
“JP was crowned junior world champion in the sprint in 2011, and was a much-loved teammate and friend to many.
“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
