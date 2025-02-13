From 3 open heart surgeries to a 350-mile ride at age 69: how biking saved a father and his son

With 20 daily meds and more surgeries looming, Donnie Seals Sr. needed a change. The unexpected solution? A bicycle.

Donnie and Eric Seals after completing their 3-day ride from St.Louis to Chicago
(Image credit: Timothy M. Schmidt)
Kristin Jenny
By
published
in Features

At 43, Donnie Seals Sr. faced a grim reality—his heart, weakened by stress and an unhealthy lifestyle, required open-heart surgery following a heart attack. By 50, he had undergone two more surgeries, including a quintuple bypass. Weighed down by more than 20 daily medications and the looming threat of more procedures, he knew something had to change.

The unexpected solution? A bicycle. What began as tentative rides around the block nearly 15 years after his last open-heart surgery would evolve into a 350-mile journey across the vast American Midwest — one that transformed his health and strengthened Seals Sr.’s bond with his son.

