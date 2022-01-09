Harnden and Mein tackle mudbath course to take British National Cyclocross titles

Thomas Mein (Tormans Cyclo Cross Team) and Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing CX) won the 2022 British cyclocross championship titles, tackling a claggy course which the women's winner pronounced to be "real cyclocross".

Heavy and continuous rain over the preceding Saturday resulted in a long lap that could rival some of the best Belgium has to offer, with a steep quarry descent and climb sandwiching off-camber corners.

The races, at the South of England Showground near Crawley, were the first of their kind to take place since 2020 - the 2021 event having been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

That made Harnden the defending champion, having won at her elite debut in 2020; outgoing men's champion Tom Pidcock chose to continue training with his Ineos Granadiers team in Mallorca ahead of the upcoming cyclocross World Championships.

Zoe Bäckstedt, who was third in the Gullegem elite women's race last week and has won three junior World Cup rounds this season, was not on the start line in the women's race, the 17 year old having tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the weekend.

(Image credit: SWPix)

Harnden, who also won the Under 23 women's category, finished 15 seconds up on second placed Annie Last (Scott Racing), with the third spot on the podium going to Anna Kay (Star Casino CX Team), 28s back; the leading trio separated themselves from the field by over three minutes come the finish line.

Speaking after the race, Harnden said: "I loved the course. I think that was real cyclocross... they put everything into it, the banks and the off-camber bits and stairs, everything was just amazing."

(Image credit: SWPix)

The men's race quickly became a battle between Mein, and Cameron Mason (Trinity Racing), the pair riding closely early on. However, a mistake by the Trinity rider halfway through the race saw him crash, forcing him to chase back to the now-leader.

Mason was able to claw back some time, but not enough, finishing second and four seconds behind the winner, but still taking the Under 23 title; Joseph Blackmore (Rotor Race Team) rounded off the podium.

"I just tried to conserve my effort the whole time, riding within my limits and not trying to go over too early, because I know that this course is going to sting towards the end," Main commented after his win.

Of the course, he added: "It was challenging, it was a battle as much against the course as the rider, it was brutal."

Taking to Twitter after the race, a disappointed Mason wrote: "I have a bitter feeling from today. I was close but couldn’t match Thomas in the end, congrats man."

Image 1 of 5 A conservative race, according to winner Thomas Mein (Image credit: SWPix) Image 1 of 5 A conservative race, according to winner Thomas Mein (Image credit: SWPix) Image 2 of 5 Harnden rounds a corner mid-race (Image credit: SWPix) Image 3 of 5 Mud defined the race (Image credit: SWPix) Image 4 of 5 Kay leads the bunch early on (Image credit: SWPix) Image 5 of 5 Disappointment for Mason (Image credit: SWPix)

Elite Women's British National Cyclocross Championships Results

1 Harriet Harnden, Trek Factory Racing CX in 54 minutes 50 seconds (First Under 23)

2 Annie Last, Scott Racing at 15s

3 Anna Kay, Star Casino CX Team at 28s

4 Christina Wiejak, Saint Piran at 3-45

5 Xan Crees, Team Spectra WIGGLE p/b Vitus at 4-17

6 Ceris Styler, Backstedt Bike Perf RC at 4-38

7 Alderney Baker, Team Empella Cyclo-Cross at 5-10

8 Anna Flynn, Edinburgh RC at 5-45

9 Ruby James, Hope Factory Racing at 6-39

10 Abbie Manley, Montezuma's Race Team at 7:09:00

Elite Men's British National Cyclocross Championships Results

1 Thomas Mein, Tormans Cyclo Cross Team in 57 minutes

2 Cameron Mason, TRINITY Road Racing at 4s (First Under 23)

3 Joseph Blackmore, ROTOR Race Team at 45s

4 Toby Barnes, SCHAMEL P/B KLOSTER at 1-07

5 Corran Carrick-Anderson, T-Mo Racing at 3-00

6 Tom Couzens, Montezuma's Race Team at 3-19

7 Daniel Barnes, Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus at 3-46

8 Ben Chilton, Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus at 4-27

9 Joseph Beckingsale, Montezuma's Race Team ay 4-44

10 Jenson Young, Saint Piran at 5-21