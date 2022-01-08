Zoe Bäckstedt out of British National Cyclocross Championships following Covid positive
She will instead be isolating at home with her whole family, who have all tested positive
By Jonny Long published
Zoe Bäckstedt has been forced to miss the British National Cyclocross Championships this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 17-year-old would have been one of the favourites on the start line in both the U23 and elite women's categories for the competition in Crawley, West Sussex, but will now isolate at home with her family, who have all tested positive too.
“I just wanted to let you know that unfortunately after returning from my race in Belgium earlier this week, I was tested positive for COVID-19," Bäckstedt wrote on social media.
"I am so grateful that I feel good right now and I am fortunate to be able to isolate myself at home with my family, who unfortunately have all tested positive too."
Bäckstedt is unbeaten so far this season in the junior cyclocross category, including taking the European junior title, while also finding her feet in elite fields, registering top 20 finishes in various races including UCI World Cup rounds.
“I was really looking forward to competing and I was in the best shape possible, fully prepared," she continued. "Now I'm going into quarantine according to protocols and I will do everything I can to race again as soon as possible."
Another big name missing from the start list of the British National Cyclocross Championships will be Tom Pidcock, the two-time defending champion, who will instead be at a training camp with his road team Ineos Grenadiers in Mallorca.
Pidcock will return to cyclocross on January 22 at X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross before the UCI World Cup round in Hoogerheide the next day.
Those two races will be warm-ups for the UCI Cyclocross World Championships a week later in Fayetteville, United States. With Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert absent from the start list, Pidcock is one of the top favourites to take the rainbow jersey.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
