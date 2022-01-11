High speed collision with wild boar leaves Davide Formolo fearing fractured wrist

UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo has hit an early stumbling block in his 2022 preparations, having collided with a wild baby boar whilst training near his home in Monaco.

Descending the mountains north of Monte Carlo in La Turbie on January 3, Formolo was travelling at 60 kilometres per hour when a baby boar ran across the road. Unable to avoid a collision with the animal, the Italian now fears he could have fractured his wrist as a result of the heavy impact.

Currently, Formolo does not appear to have suffered any broken bones, but doctors will make an informed diagnosis in the next few days.

Speaking about the incident to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Formolo said: "I was going down fast, going to the right and a baby boar ran across the road. I couldn't help it, he hit my front wheel with his head. I fell. I found myself on the ground.

"We are still working a lot on the right wrist, we are still afraid that there is some fracture. Nothing seems to be broken, but there are many small bones in the hands and it takes ten days to show any fractures.

"I did a week with the time trial bike, but I still can't stand up on the bike."

The 29-year-old, who withdrew from the 2020 Tour de France after suffering a fractured collarbone during a stage ten crash, will consequently have his preparations for the 2022 season halted somewhat while the pain is relieved.

Formolo will likely aim to start the new campaign at the UAE Tour at the end of February with his teammates, specifically helping Tadej Pogačar to yet another UCI WorldTour win. The Italian will then hope to compete in races in his home country following the UAE Tour, with Trofeo Laigueglia, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo all possibilities.

Thereafter, Formolo's calendar will heavily focus on preparing optimally for the Giro d'Italia. João Almeida will compete for the Grand Tour's general classification, and Formolo could prove an essential team member in helping his UAE Team Emirates teammate to success.