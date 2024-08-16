How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream 2024
All the information you need in order to tune into the Spanish men's Grand Tour
The Vuelta a España gets underway in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday, and will complete the trilogy of men's Grand Tours in the 2024 WorldTour season.
If you're looking to tune into the action as American Sepp Kuss gets set to defend the overall title he won last year, we've got you covered.
We've compiled everything you need to know to ensure that you can tune into and keep track of all of the live coverage and highlights of the Spanish Grand Tour.
As well as Kuss, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Primož Roglič is set to return to the race once more after winning it on three previous occasions.
We've also put together a full race start list and route guide to help you follow all of the action.
The race concludes in Madrid, as usual, in three weeks time on 8 September.
When is the Vuelta a España?
The Vuelta a España begins on 17 August and will finish three weeks later on 8 September. Individual stages will be broadcast in full on discovery+.
Check your chosen streaming service in your territory for broadcast times of individual stages.
How to watch the Vuelta a España for free
The Vuelta a España is free to watch in Australia on SBS On Demand.
Streaming services are often geo-restricted, so if you're an Aussie away from home, make sure to use a VPN to watch your free Vuelta a España live stream from abroad.
We'll show you how to do that just below with NordVPN, which comes highly recommended via our sister site TechRadar.
Watch a live stream from anywhere with NordVPN
NordVPN lets you use all your usual apps and websites when you're out of the country, including all your favourites cycling channels. Secure encryption offers multiple layers of privacy. It's fast and easy to use.
There's 24-hour customer support and a 30-day money back offer.
How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream in the UK
Eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ are the homes of cycling in the UK. Subscriptions are £6.99 per month. There's also an annual plan for discovery+ at £59.99, if you're after the full race calendar of live streams, with more than just cycling, and more than just sport on offer.
How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream in the USA
Bike racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Vuelta a España on the FloBikes platform. The TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on Android and iOS. Subscriptions cost $150 per year.
Watch Vuelta a España 2024 live stream on FLOBikes in USA
FloBikes boasts an impressive bill of live racing throughout the season, including the Vuelta a España, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and more. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).
