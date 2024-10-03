‘I am in love with Unbound Gravel’ - new documentary celebrates three unsung and behind-the-scenes heroes of race

The short film shares the stories of a sports photographer, bike mechanic and event organizer at Unbound Gravel.

Linda Guerrette
(Image credit: Gravel Hall of Fame)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Whether you’re a professional or amateur cyclist, there are certain roles in the cycling space that we may at times take for granted: the photographers who capture our epic race photos, the bike mechanic who saved the day and the person or people who put the entire event together, among others.

Shimano’s new documentary ‘Unsung’ turns the camera away from the athletes and toward some of those behind-the-scenes roles, following a sports photographer, bike mechanic and event organizer before and during the 2024 Unbound Gravel weekend.

Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

