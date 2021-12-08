'I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet': Tiesj Benoot breaks contract with Team DSM to join Van Aert and Roglič at Jumbo-Visma

Tiesj Benoot has been announced as joining Team Jumbo-Visma on a two-year deal after breaking contract with Team DSM.

Jumbo-Visma broke the news of the signing of Benoot just hours after DSM announced that the Belgian would be finishing his time with the team a year earlier than his contracts original end date.

The 27-year-old from Ghent will be joining the many stars of the Dutch registered team with Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest, Benoot is a talented rider on all terrain with a win at Strade Bianche in 2018 as well as second overall at Paris-Nice in 2020.

>>> Mathieu van der Poel sets aim at Gravel World Championships

Benoot said: "I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet. At Team Jumbo-Visma I think I can make that step forward. I have looked up to this team for the past few years. I know some guys from the team, so I can get an idea of how things work. There is a professional way of working that appeals to me."

It's an excellent signing by Jumbo-Visma with Benoot more than able to be a support rider on all terrain for the sprinters, Classics riders or GC contenders, or even be a leader himself.

"The confidence I gained after the first conversations gave me an extra push," he continued.

"I am convinced that I can become the best version of myself as a cyclist on this team. In the big races I want to be able to play a decisive role in the final, both for a leader and for myself if that opportunity presents itself."

In a statement by Team DSM they said that during the 2021 season it was clear that Benoot was not able to deliver on his commitments which in turn damaged his performance, therefore the team decided to cooperate with the termination to keep a positive feel in the team.

In the statement Benoot was quoted saying: "I have good memories here at Team DSM, with some great opportunities and I have learned a lot. It’s fun to be part of this team, but it’s also demanding.

"That is not a negative towards the team; the many staff and specialists, as well as team mates are all really passionate, that’s why riders can get a lot out of themselves. I just wasn’t fully able to go for it together. I wish the team, my colleagues and team mates all the best."

Benoot is not the first to leave DSM early with the most recent being Ilan Van Wilder who joined Deceuninck - Quick-Step after forcing his way out of the team through legal action.

Marcel Kittel, Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin, Marc Hirschi and Michael Matthews also did the same. With two other star riders leaving due to an end of contract with Jai Hindley and Michael Storer along with four others leaving the team at the start of 2022.