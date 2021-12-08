'I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet': Tiesj Benoot breaks contract with Team DSM to join Van Aert and Roglič at Jumbo-Visma
The Belgian talent will be vital support for the Dutch squads leaders on all terrain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Tiesj Benoot has been announced as joining Team Jumbo-Visma on a two-year deal after breaking contract with Team DSM.
Jumbo-Visma broke the news of the signing of Benoot just hours after DSM announced that the Belgian would be finishing his time with the team a year earlier than his contracts original end date.
The 27-year-old from Ghent will be joining the many stars of the Dutch registered team with Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest, Benoot is a talented rider on all terrain with a win at Strade Bianche in 2018 as well as second overall at Paris-Nice in 2020.
>>> Mathieu van der Poel sets aim at Gravel World Championships
Benoot said: "I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet. At Team Jumbo-Visma I think I can make that step forward. I have looked up to this team for the past few years. I know some guys from the team, so I can get an idea of how things work. There is a professional way of working that appeals to me."
It's an excellent signing by Jumbo-Visma with Benoot more than able to be a support rider on all terrain for the sprinters, Classics riders or GC contenders, or even be a leader himself.
"The confidence I gained after the first conversations gave me an extra push," he continued.
"I am convinced that I can become the best version of myself as a cyclist on this team. In the big races I want to be able to play a decisive role in the final, both for a leader and for myself if that opportunity presents itself."
In a statement by Team DSM they said that during the 2021 season it was clear that Benoot was not able to deliver on his commitments which in turn damaged his performance, therefore the team decided to cooperate with the termination to keep a positive feel in the team.
In the statement Benoot was quoted saying: "I have good memories here at Team DSM, with some great opportunities and I have learned a lot. It’s fun to be part of this team, but it’s also demanding.
"That is not a negative towards the team; the many staff and specialists, as well as team mates are all really passionate, that’s why riders can get a lot out of themselves. I just wasn’t fully able to go for it together. I wish the team, my colleagues and team mates all the best."
Benoot is not the first to leave DSM early with the most recent being Ilan Van Wilder who joined Deceuninck - Quick-Step after forcing his way out of the team through legal action.
Marcel Kittel, Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin, Marc Hirschi and Michael Matthews also did the same. With two other star riders leaving due to an end of contract with Jai Hindley and Michael Storer along with four others leaving the team at the start of 2022.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Strava reveals cyclists completed 10 billion miles over last year
Strava's Year of Sport 2021 report highlights the distance cyclists uploaded to the platform
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Cycling Weekly Awards: Tadej Pogačar wins International Rider of the Year
Even Tadej Pogačar says this season was 'more than [he] could have dreamed of' - and our readers agreed!
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Same, same but different: Leo Hayter is targeting big GC wins as he forges a different success story to brother Ethan
Wins at Liège, Tour of Brittany and the U23 time trial nationals have elevated his standing
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Three world titles, but never a wearer of a rainbow jersey: the remarkable rise of American teenager Megan Jastrab
The Team DSM rider's very first team pursuit at elite level was at the Tokyo Olympics
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
DSM rider takes legal action against team in hopes of ending contract
More upheaval at the German team, amidst rumours more riders could be leaving
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
'It was chaos from section one': Wout van Aert says victory was not possible for him at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The Belgian champion admits he was mispositioned when Mathieu van der Poel made his key attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue cycling career next year
The Dutch star was knocked from his bike by a driver, which spoiled his World Championship ambitions
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash
The Belgian champion had to hand his leader's jersey back to Ethan Hayter, who won the stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Wout van Aert hails 'special finish' on Great Orme at Tour of Britain after beating Julian Alaphilippe
The Belgian champion is using the British race as a key warm-up for a home World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Rohan Dennis signs for Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers
Australian joins Dutch squad on a two-year deal from 2022
By Richard Windsor • Published