Irish riders make history at Paris Olympics despite not having velodrome

Team pursuit squad, who train in Mallorca, are country's first to compete at the Games

Irish women's team pursuit squad the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Ireland's women's team pursuit squad made history at the Paris Olympics, becoming the country's first to compete at the Games, despite not having a home velodrome. 

Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy set a new national record of 4:12.447 in Paris, and bowed out in qualifying with their heads held high, finishing seventh out of eight teams. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

