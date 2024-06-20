'It has to be gold', Lizzie Deignan says as she eyes Paris Olympic road race

The British star on coming back from a first ever bone break to Olympic hopes, lessons, talismans and tattoos

Lizzie Deignan at the 2024 RideLondon Classique stage one
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)
By
published

Nothing less than gold will do, Lizzie Deignan has said as she considers the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

"It would be the gold medal for me or my team-mates," she tells Cycling Weekly when asked what would constitute success in Paris. "I think we have the potential to really throw everything at it. I think we have four really strong cards that we can really play the game in terms of tactics. So I don't see any reason why we can't aim for the gold really."

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

