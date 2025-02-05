‘It will become increasingly dangerous for trans/non-binary folks to attend races’ in Trump’s America — professional triathlete and gravel racer says new mandates are ‘scary’

On February 5, 2025, President Trump signed into law an executive order, informally known as the &quot;Keeping Men Out of Women&#039;s Sports&quot; mandate.
On Tuesday, January 20, 2025, newly inaugurated President Trump stood before his supporters and declared, “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female.”

His executive order, titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” mandates that all federal agencies and employees enforce sex-based rights and protections using these definitions, explicitly excluding the recognition of non-binary and other gender identities.

