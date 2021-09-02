'It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to': Britain's Ben Tulett joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2022 season
The 20-year-old has wanted to ride for the team since reading about the launch in Cycling Weekly back in 2010
Ineos Grenadiers have announced young British rider Ben Tulett as their latest signing for the 2022 season.
Tulett is signing for the team he says he has wanted to be a part of since seeing the then Sky Pro Cycling team unveiled in 2010.
Recently turning 20-years-old, Tulett has had an impressive two season stint at Alpecin-Fenix after jumping straight up to pro level from juniors. While he has not yet pulled off a win, Tulett has had some world class results.
>>> Mikel Landa explains why he abandoned Vuelta a España 2021
Starting with a top five at the Tour of Antalya in Turkey in 2020, Tulett then put in consistent performances in races like Flèche Wallonne and Amstel Gold Race where he finished 12th and 17th respectively. He also took his first WorldTour top 10 in a stage race with ninth place at the Tour of Poland.
Speaking in a team press release, Tulett said: "It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to, I still remember reading Cycling Weekly when I was younger, looking at the photos of the team being launched.
"It was the first time there was this big British team going into the WorldTour and I remember being so excited about it. Then Brad [Wiggins] won the Tour [de France] in 2012 and that was just incredible. I remember thinking, ‘I’d love to be on that team one day’. Fast forward nine years and I’ve just signed my first contract here. I couldn’t be happier."
Tulett is also a two-time junior cyclocross world champion and will be joining fellow cyclocrosser, Tom Pidcock in races like the Ardennes Classics as Ineos continue to build on their pool of young talent, which includes fellow new signing Lucas Plapp.
"I remember visiting the Vuelta in 2017 as a fan and seeing Chris Froome (now Israel Start-Up Nation) and the whole team, thinking, one day… I want my seat on that bus," Tulett continued.
"It’s honestly been in my head during some training efforts - I want to earn my seat on that bus."
Tulett's father raced cyclocross, which saw Ben naturally fall into the sport and his talent has flourished from there.
The team's director of racing, Rod Ellingworth said: "Ben is a young British rider who we’ve been watching for a while.
"He has made impressive progress over the last year and his approach and attitude is exactly what we look for in an Ineos Grenadier. We think his passion for racing combined with our team environment will help push him on to the next stage of his career."
Tulett ended by saying it is his dream to become Great Britain's next general classification rider: "Ineos can give me the tools to do that, in the very best environment."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
