It's 'Indoor Training' week on Cycling Weekly – here's what's coming up

We're celebrating the great indoors with stories to get you motivated and inspired to sweat it out inside this season
Riding outside is great and all - but indoor riding has a lot going for it.
The obvious benefit of indoor training is the ability to still get your pedal fix when it's blowing a gale or approaching flood status outside. However, being able to complete structured intervals without distraction is a bonus, and with so many indoor training apps available to remove the boredom factor, it's clear to see why indoor riding is so popular.
As the seasons change from summer to autumn, we'll be bringing you articles to keep you motivated and inspired ahead of the turbo charged turbo training months ahead.
Here's a look at what's ahead..
All the indoor training advice you need
First things first - why train on a static trainer when the outside world has so much to give? We'll be answering that with a detailed post on the benefits of indoor cycling. Since we know many riders will do a bit of both, we'll also seek to answer the question: Are your indoor and outdoor rides working against each other?
Indoor cycling is at its best when you've got a session plan, or something to keep you entertained throughout the workout. What that in mind, we'll bring you the best indoor cycling sessions - as recommended by experts - to help ensure you're getting the most from your time spent pedalling indoors, as well as a guide to common indoor training mistakes to avoid. For readers who are, let's say, more experienced, we'll also have a guide to workouts that are best avoided for the over 50s.
Indoor racing is a very different beast to indoor training, whilst it's got a lot going for it, pinning a virtual number on isn't for everyone - hence - we'll take a look at how to challenge yourself on Zwift without entering a race.
Getting set up for indoor cycling needn't be complicated, or overly expensive - we've got a guide to the best turbo trainers, as well as a look at the best alternatives to the renowned 'Peloton' bike.
And, finally, to inject a little fun into proceedings, we'll be bringing you Cycling Weekly Video Editor Sam's 'Nine things I wish I knew when I started indoor cycling', and our columnist Dr Hutch will explain why 'When cyclists use the term 'pain cave' they hurt themselves, and fellow riders'.
Indoor training week - the schedule
We'll publish an indoor training article every day this week, adding links to each one as they go live, for now, here's a preview of what's to come:
Monday
Best turbo trainers buying guide
The most common indoor training mistakes to avoid
Tuesday
The best Peloton alternatives for indoor cycling
What are the benefits of indoor cycling?
Wednesday
I'm over 50, are there any indoor workouts I should avoid?
Thursday
The best indoor cycling sessions revealed
Friday
Are your indoor and outdoor rides working against each other?
Saturday
Nine things I wish I knew when I started indoor cycling...
Sunday
How to challenge yourself on Zwift without entering a race
Dr Hutch: When cyclists use the term 'pain cave' they hurt themselves, and fellow riders
