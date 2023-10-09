It's 'Indoor Training' week on Cycling Weekly – here's what's coming up

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Riding outside is great and all - but indoor riding has a lot going for it.

The obvious benefit of indoor training is the ability to still get your pedal fix when it's blowing a gale or approaching flood status outside. However, being able to complete structured intervals without distraction is a bonus, and with so many indoor training apps available to remove the boredom factor, it's clear to see why indoor riding is so popular.

As the seasons change from summer to autumn, we'll be bringing you articles to keep you motivated and inspired ahead of the turbo charged turbo training months ahead.

Here's a look at what's ahead..

All the indoor training advice you need

First things first - why train on a static trainer when the outside world has so much to give? We'll be answering that with a detailed post on the benefits of indoor cycling. Since we know many riders will do a bit of both, we'll also seek to answer the question: Are your indoor and outdoor rides working against each other?

Indoor cycling is at its best when you've got a session plan, or something to keep you entertained throughout the workout. What that in mind, we'll bring you the best indoor cycling sessions - as recommended by experts - to help ensure you're getting the most from your time spent pedalling indoors, as well as a guide to common indoor training mistakes to avoid. For readers who are, let's say, more experienced, we'll also have a guide to workouts that are best avoided for the over 50s.

Indoor racing is a very different beast to indoor training, whilst it's got a lot going for it, pinning a virtual number on isn't for everyone - hence - we'll take a look at how to challenge yourself on Zwift without entering a race.

Getting set up for indoor cycling needn't be complicated, or overly expensive - we've got a guide to the best turbo trainers, as well as a look at the best alternatives to the renowned 'Peloton' bike.

And, finally, to inject a little fun into proceedings, we'll be bringing you Cycling Weekly Video Editor Sam's 'Nine things I wish I knew when I started indoor cycling', and our columnist Dr Hutch will explain why 'When cyclists use the term 'pain cave' they hurt themselves, and fellow riders'.

Indoor training week - the schedule

We'll publish an indoor training article every day this week, adding links to each one as they go live, for now, here's a preview of what's to come:

Monday

Best turbo trainers buying guide

The most common indoor training mistakes to avoid

Tuesday

The best Peloton alternatives for indoor cycling

What are the benefits of indoor cycling?

Wednesday

I'm over 50, are there any indoor workouts I should avoid?

Thursday

The best indoor cycling sessions revealed

Friday

Are your indoor and outdoor rides working against each other?

Saturday

Nine things I wish I knew when I started indoor cycling...

Sunday

How to challenge yourself on Zwift without entering a race

Dr Hutch: When cyclists use the term 'pain cave' they hurt themselves, and fellow riders