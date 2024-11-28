'It's like walking down a dark alley on a night out' - Is this the most dangerous bike path in the UK?

The Bristol to Bath bike path ferries thousands of people every day, but it has a dark side

A dark park at night, illuminated by a streetlight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Like Christmas, every year it seems to come earlier. As the clocks go back, and the evenings draw in, stories emerge of the Bristol to Bath bike path becoming unsafe for people on two wheels.

The 24km-long route is an old railway line which has been converted into a completely traffic-free cycling and walking path between two cities in the southwest of England, meaning you can be taken from the heart of one to the other in just over an hour without meeting a car once. It traverses three different local authorities on route, such is its length - Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset, and is managed by Sustrans, the active travel charity.

