It's Winter Week at Cycling Weekly

We're celebrating the wettest, coldest season the Northern Hemisphere has to offer

A female rider rides towards the camera in winter kit
(Image credit: Future)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Winter is, understandably, not most cyclists' favourite season. Colder, wetter weather, paired with shorter days, hardly make for optimum riding conditions. However, these months still make up a decent proportion of the overall year, and for that reason, we deem it out job at Cycling Weekly to keep riders motivated and out (or in) on their bikes as the season progresses.

Not only that, but, there is a lot to celebrate about winter riding. For racers, it's the 'off-season', the opportunity to build up those miles, address weaknesses, and emerge into the next year as a fitter, faster incarnation of the rider who completed the previous block of competition.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan