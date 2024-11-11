It's Winter Week at Cycling Weekly

Winter is, understandably, not most cyclists' favourite season. Colder, wetter weather, paired with shorter days, hardly make for optimum riding conditions. However, these months still make up a decent proportion of the overall year, and for that reason, we deem it out job at Cycling Weekly to keep riders motivated and out (or in) on their bikes as the season progresses.

Not only that, but, there is a lot to celebrate about winter riding. For racers, it's the 'off-season', the opportunity to build up those miles, address weaknesses, and emerge into the next year as a fitter, faster incarnation of the rider who completed the previous block of competition.

For commuters, the colder weather is an opportunity to soak in the early rays in sunshine during otherwise darker days. For club riders, and cyclists of all kinds, it's the season of long rides, long coffee stops, and ample cake. From a tech perspective, now is genuinely the time for clothing brands to really shine and produce gear that will help riders stay out, whatever the weather brings.

We'll be publishing daily articles that celebrate the joys of winter, help to motivate you to keep riding when the going gets tough, and equip you with the best tips and tricks to make the coming months an enjoyable springboard for your summer ambitions.

Here's what you can expect to read...

First up: tips, tricks and motivation. Cycling coach Andy Turner will being you 18 hacks for increasing your enthusiasm for off-season miles, whilst tech writer Joe Baker - a former winter riding detractor - lifts the lid on the little things that keep his legs spinning as Christmas draws near.

Fitness expert Rob Kemp will take a look at the risk factors involved in Seasonal Affective Disorder, and how cycling can help those struggling with the adjustment to our darker months.

Whilst we'd always put cycling first, it's undeniable that many bike riders like to strap on running shoes at this time of year. Keen to find out how much running is too much, Ellie Donnell trained for a marathon and brings you her story. On a similar note of embarking upon ambitious distance targets, Steve Shrubsall attempted a Fastest Known Time (FKT) record on one of the shortest days, and details his experience.

Our tech team will bring you a look at the need, or lack of need, for daytime running lights, as well as guidence on how to winterise a gravel bike for that claggy wet mud.

All the guides to get you kitted up

Quality winter kit can make or break your winter, and our tech team offers unrivalled advice based on hours of testing time in the saddle.

For reliable advice on the best kit to invest in, check out our guides to winter bib tights, warm jackets, and waterproof jackets.

If you're planning to spend a fair chunk of time indoors, then our guide to the best turbo trainers, exercise bikes or smart bikes may be right up your street.