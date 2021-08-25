Jail for hit-and-run driver who got a taxi home after killing teenage cyclist
'At no stage did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service,' according to prosecutor
A hit-and-run driver has been jailed for just over three years after hitting and killing a teenage cyclist.
Leo Meek, 22, of West Way, Moreton, hit 15-year-old Jack Jones while the cyclist was on his way to his aunt's house on the Wirral near Birkenhead, in Merseyside on April 26.
Meek fled the scene after hitting Jones at 25mph over the permitted speed limit, leaving Jones with fatal head and neck injuries.
The driver then travelled another two miles, before abandoning his friend's dad's car and getting a taxi home.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (August 23) with prosecutor, Peter Hussey saying that "It is unlikely Jack knew what happened,” as Meek gave “little if any room” with an “inevitable danger of collision.”, reports The Mi
Mr Hussey added: "At no stage did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service."
Judge Andrew Menary QC sentenced Meek to 40 months in jail as well as a three-year driving ban when he is released, the judge adding "It is not altogether clear why this collision occurred.
"The most likely explanation is you simply gave him little or no room as you were overtaking him.
"A private hire vehicle just passed Jack, rather than pause to allow it to pass you attempted to squeeze through the gap.
"This was very bad driving in any view and Jack and his family have paid a terrible price. Without intending to be overdramatic your car effectively took out that young cyclist."
Meek also made no attempt to slow down or even touch the brakes on a well lit and relatively straight road, the court heard.
The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Monday, April 26, 2021, as Meek hit Jack one Manor Drive.
Judge Murray added that Meek was "cowardly and callous" with him being "only concerned about himself".
The vehicle was found the next morning by a milkman with damage to the bumper and bonnet.
Meek said in a letter before sentencing that he took full responsibility for his actions and that he has found it hard to comes to terms with what he had done.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
