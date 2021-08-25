Jail for hit-and-run driver who got a taxi home after killing teenage cyclist

A hit-and-run driver has been jailed for just over three years after hitting and killing a teenage cyclist.

Leo Meek, 22, of West Way, Moreton, hit 15-year-old Jack Jones while the cyclist was on his way to his aunt's house on the Wirral near Birkenhead, in Merseyside on April 26.

Meek fled the scene after hitting Jones at 25mph over the permitted speed limit, leaving Jones with fatal head and neck injuries.

The driver then travelled another two miles, before abandoning his friend's dad's car and getting a taxi home.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (August 23) with prosecutor, Peter Hussey saying that "It is unlikely Jack knew what happened,” as Meek gave “little if any room” with an “inevitable danger of collision.”, reports The Mi

Mr Hussey added: "At no stage did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service."

Judge Andrew Menary QC sentenced Meek to 40 months in jail as well as a three-year driving ban when he is released, the judge adding "It is not altogether clear why this collision occurred.

"The most likely explanation is you simply gave him little or no room as you were overtaking him.

"A private hire vehicle just passed Jack, rather than pause to allow it to pass you attempted to squeeze through the gap.

"This was very bad driving in any view and Jack and his family have paid a terrible price. Without intending to be overdramatic your car effectively took out that young cyclist."

Jack Jones was run down by a hit and run driver (Image credit: Merseyside Police)

Meek also made no attempt to slow down or even touch the brakes on a well lit and relatively straight road, the court heard.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Monday, April 26, 2021, as Meek hit Jack one Manor Drive.

Judge Murray added that Meek was "cowardly and callous" with him being "only concerned about himself".

The vehicle was found the next morning by a milkman with damage to the bumper and bonnet.

Meek said in a letter before sentencing that he took full responsibility for his actions and that he has found it hard to comes to terms with what he had done.