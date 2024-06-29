Jan Hirt breaks teeth after fans invade team paddock at Tour de France
Soudal Quick-Step rider starts stage despite bloody injury
Soudal Quick-Step rider Jan Hirt has suffered broken front teeth in an incident with fans ahead of the first stage of the Tour de France.
The 33-year-old collided with a spectator's bag as he went to sign on before the race in Florence, according to his team manager Patrick Lefevere. Hirt was cleared to start the stage and will be monitored by his team’s medical staff throughout the day.
Lefevere first revealed the incident on X, writing: “There [are] 100 rules for the team but one with backpack made crashing Jan Hirt between the signings and the bus. 3 teeth broken.”
A Soudal Quick-Step source confirmed the injury to Cycling Weekly, and said the race start was “badly organised”. The team has not released an official statement.
There 100 rules for the team but one with backpack made crashing jan Hirt between the signings and the bus. 😡😡😡. 3 teeth broken pic.twitter.com/gth0T4AqDHJune 29, 2024
At the start of the day, metal barriers were constructed around the team paddock, which was initially controlled by security at its entrance. Fans in Florence were quickly able to circumvent the measures, however, lifting the metal barriers or jumping over them to gain access to the team buses.
At the mixed zone, an area dedicated to press interviews, journalists struggled to reach the riders, as spectators walked through the restricted area. Some members of the media reported the crowds, but were told by security that there was nothing that could be done.
Cycling Weekly was present in the team paddock, and noticed crowds up to four people deep surrounding certain buses, particularly Visma-Lease a Bike, the team of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, and world champion Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A video published on the Cyclingnews Instagram page showed another Soudal Quick-Step rider colliding with a person while trying to cycle between the bus and the sign-on podium.
Hirt has come to the Tour de France to support his Soudal Quick-Step leader Remco Evenepoel, who is targeting the yellow jersey on his race debut.
The Czech rider was given leadership duties himself at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, where he finished 8th, 18 minutes and five seconds behind the winner, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
The Tour de France started today with a hilly stage between Florence and Rimini.
Hirt lined up for the stage as planned, despite having broken teeth. He was pictured riding behind the peloton in the opening hour.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room' not authorised within Tour de France premises
Organisers of the French Grand Tour say that the converted van shall not be authorised 'within any of the premises of the event' and will not gain accreditation to follow the race
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Tour de France 2024: Five predictions from our experts
Our team covering the race on the ground share their predictions for the biggest race of the men's WorldTour season
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
It's been 3 years since a US rider won a stage in the Tour de France, Powless hopes to break the drought
After a 13-day stint in the Polka Dot jersey last year, Powless to hunt for a stage win this year
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Americans racing the 2024 Tour de France: riders to watch and our predictions
The 2024 Tour de France gets underway in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, June 29, with a peloton of 176 riders spread across 22 teams. Only four U.S. riders will be among them.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Foreign Grands Départs for the Tour de France might be fun, but we should put a cap on them
Barcelona 2026 will be the Tour’s fourth foreign start in five years. Is it time to think about the environment before profit?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Everything you need to know about the second season of Netflix Tour de France: Unchained
The second eight-part series is available to stream now
By Tom Davidson Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Jonas Vingegaard
From working in a fish auction in Denmark through to breaking climbing records in Spain
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
How to watch the Tour de France live stream 2024
All the information you need in order to tune into the biggest race of the year
By James Shrubsall Last updated
-
New study reveals impact of chest fairings in time trials - and it’s big
Objects stuffed in skinsuits offer ‘significant’ drag reduction and can save seconds against the clock
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Patrick Lefevere ordered to apologise or pay fine over 'disparaging comments towards women'
Soudal Quick-Step boss handed suspended fine by UCI's Ethics Commission
By Adam Becket Published