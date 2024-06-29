Jan Hirt breaks teeth after fans invade team paddock at Tour de France

Soudal Quick-Step rider starts stage despite bloody injury

Jan Hirt's broken teeth
(Image credit: Patrick Lefevere)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Soudal Quick-Step rider Jan Hirt has suffered broken front teeth in an incident with fans ahead of the first stage of the Tour de France

The 33-year-old collided with a spectator's bag as he went to sign on before the race in Florence, according to his team manager Patrick Lefevere. Hirt was cleared to start the stage and will be monitored by his team’s medical staff throughout the day. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸