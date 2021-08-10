Jeremy Vine investigates crash after co-host Storm Huntley knocked of her bike by driver

The driver reportedly said ‘I f***ed up’ after the collision

Storm Huntley's helmet after she was knocked off her bike
(Image credit: Twitter/@StormHuntley)
Alex Ballinger

By

Jeremy Vine has delved into an investigation after his co-host Storm Huntley was knocked off her bike by a driver. 

Channel 5 presenters Vine and Huntley have both shared details of the collision on social media, and have also discussed the incident on the Jeremy Vine on 5 show. 

The collision happened as Huntley cycled home from work through west London, when the driver overtook her and then turned left across the cycle lane she was riding in. 

See more

Vine, a passionate cycling advocate, routinely raises awareness of cycling safety both on his social media channels and on air, and he has shared an in-depth analysis of the crash.

Huntley said: “Yesterday I was cycling home from work and I was knocked off my bike by a car.

“Normally when I think about these sorts of situations I always think it must be a really aggressive altercation between a driver and a cyclist.

“Actually this was a complete accident, the car [driver] just did not see me, turned left, knocked me off my bike.

“I cracked my head on the ground, so much so I’ve got a big crack in my helmet.

“I’m so thankful I was wearing a helmet, because that could have been a very different situation.”

See more

The crash happened on Monday (August 9) at the junction of Hammersmith Road and North End Road in the Kensington area of west London. 

Huntley was knocked off her electric Brompton bike, but fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries. 

>>> Family of cyclist Alex Jones reveal the ‘devastation and ongoing pain’ a sudden cardiac death leaves

She said: “I just remember thinking ‘don’t go under the car.’ The next thing I remember I cracked my head on the ground.  

“If there’s any credit to be given to a very bad driver, it is that he did stop, he was completely shell-shocked and he admitted it was completely his fault.” 

Huntley had forgotten to take details from the driver after the shock of the crash, while Vine said the driver said “I f***ed up” after the crash.  

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.