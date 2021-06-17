Kasper Asgreen wins Danish time trial crown yet again as Chloe Dygert scoops American title

Kasper Asgreen defended his Danish time trial title for the second time, as Audrey Ragot-Cordon became the French champion for a fifth occasion on the second day of National Championships.

Asgreen was the quickest across 47.8km in his country’s race, the Deceuninck – Quick Step rider making it two time trial wins in as many days for the team, following Yves Lampaert’s victory in the Belgian race on Wednesday.

Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates was second to Asgreen who won the first of his three titles in 2019.

Emma Norsgaard scooped her maiden senior national time trial title in the Danish women’s race, with the Movistar 21-year-old finishing a convincing minute ahead of her nearest challenger Louise Houbak.

In the American championships, Chloe Dygert won the women’s race for the first time. The 2019 world champion hasn’t ridden on the road all season as she prepares for the Olympic Games.

The win for Ragot-Cordon in the women’s French race was her first since 2019. The Trek-Segafredo rider was second in the last two editions, but reclaimed the title for a fifth time on Thursday.

The 26.3km course was covered by the 31-year-old in 38-11, 29 seconds faster than second-place Juliette Labous of Team DSM.

Benjamin Thomas claimed the equivalent title in the men’s race, the Groupama-FDJ rider continuing his impressive form in time trials to win the French crown for a second time.

The 25-year-old first won the jersey in 2019, and on Thursday he beat his two teammates Bruno Armirail and Alexys Brunel to the top spot.

Elsewhere, Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana-Premier Tech won the men’s Russian title, the 25-year-old picking up his first-ever win against the clock.

For Rein Taaramäe of Intermaché - Wanty – Gobert Matériaux, winning national titles is just something he does quite often.

And on Thursday the 34-year-old earned the right to wear the colours of Estonia in time trials for the fifth time, 12 years after his first.