Kona founders buy back the brand; Kona Bikes returns to rider-owned and operated roots

Kona Bicycles lives on. Just a month after Kent Outdoors abruptly stalled Kona’s operations at the Sea Otter Classic, announced job cuts and the sale of the 36-year-old brand, the future has taken a surprising but optimistic turn. The brand has been bought back by its original founders, Dan Gerhard and Jake Heilbron, who promise to return Kona to its roots.

Founded in 1988, Kona Bicycles was bought by the Canadian sporting goods company Kent Outdoors in 2022. However, the post-Covid economy hit Kona hard. After “a bumpy couple of years,” Kent Outdoors decided to hoist the “For Sale” sign in April, opting to invest in its water sports businesses instead.

"The sale of Kona is an important element of Kent's recent strategic review. It provides us with the ability to focus on and invest in our core growth brands, support key accounts, and develop new outdoor products,” said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky in a press release. "We're pleased to know that Dan and Jake are at the helm to move this well-respected brand forward and continue serving dealers and customers.”

Meanwhile, the founders express enthusiasm for the brand's future under its original leadership.

"Jake and I are thrilled to once again lead and rebuild Kona,” Gerhard said in a statement. “With this return to being rider-owned and operated, we’re doubling down on our unique brand legacy and getting back to some basics.”

Basics like renewing the brand's relationships with its North American and European dealers.

“Most of us started out in bike shops, and in our eyes, IBDs are our strongest advocates and allies. Healthy retailers are integral to making sure that Kona fans everywhere experience the ride of a lifetime,” Kona's statement reads.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To honor these dealer relationships, Kona announced it would pause direct-to-consumer sales.

"We are pausing D2C for all bikes. Konaworld will show changes to reflect this, and our social and communications channels will be getting reworked as well once we get things rolling," the release states.

In terms of products, Kona revealed that new inventory is already on the way. "New Kona inventory is headed to our warehouse and distributors, and alongside the freshly released Ouroboros, we’ve got some incredible bikes in the pipeline that we are looking forward to unveiling.”

Kona also highlights the benefits of private ownership for its pricing strategy. "We are now positioned to price our bikes much more competitively. Private ownership allows us to be more streamlined, more flexible, and quicker on our feet," the press release explained. "We’ll never do a BOGO Sale again, so don’t ask, but we promise to offer good value for good money, always."

In closing, Kona said it will continue to operate offices in Ferndale, WA and North Vancouver, BC.

“Tenacious, resilient, straight-talking, gritty and sometimes covered in grease, we are committed to keeping the distinctly Kona-flavored bike buzz flowing, and helping people find freedom and fun. We are back. We are still here. Let’s ride.”