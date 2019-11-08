Adam Blythe joins David Millar’s kit brand CHPT3 after retirement

Over the last year, former British champion Adam Blythe has become well-known for his fashion statements.

The 30-year-old was a regular feature on cycling TV as he formed part of the Eurosport punditry team during the 2019 Grand Tours, with his shirts drawing as much attention as his expertise.

So it seems only logical that his first job after retiring from the pro peloton last month would be in the cycling fashion world.

The former Lotto-Soudal rider is now joining David Millar’s cycling kit brand CHPT3, as he transitions to life away from racing.

Blythe, from Sheffield, will take up his first non-cycling job with the luxury apparel company in 2020, stepping in as product marketing executive.

Announcing the next step in his career, Blythe said: “It’s going to be my first ever proper job actually. I didn’t even have a paper round before bike racing so it’s all new to me. I’ve never been sat behind a desk so it’s going to be pretty weird but yeah, I’m super excited for it.”

Blythe , who last month announced his retirement from racing as he wants to make more time for his family, became an unofficial ambassador of CHPT3 back in 2017 when his Aqua Blue Sport team folded suddenly.

He will now join CHPT3, which was founded by David Millar in 2014, from January 1 and will be releasing his own line of CHPT3 clothing in the new year.

Blythe, who famously opted for white shorts during his year as British champion, added: “I’m joining as the product marketing executive, so that will involve setting up and running events, looking after the content production for social media and generally learning how to show the benefits of CHPT3 to people in the best way possible.

“As well as that, I’ll be dropping my own CHPT3 clothing lines in 2020 – so look out for my collections, including base layers, jerseys, casuals, that sort of thing.”

Marketing manager Niall Russell said: “ We cannot wait to have Adam on board. We’re a small team and CHPT3 is growing fast so, firstly just having an extra person to share the load will be great. Adam’s a wonderfully humble guy, although it still feels crazy to be working with the racer I remember screaming at from the side of The Mall back in 2014.

“We’ve already got a mind-blowing content plan and range of new products lined up with Adam, so next year looks to be massively exciting for everyone.”