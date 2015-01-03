Adam Blythe makes debut for Orica-GreenEdge at Revolution in Manchester

Adam Blythe, Luke Rowe, Peter Kennaugh and Lizzie Armitstead among the stars at the Manchester velodrome on Saturday. Photos by Andy Jones

Adam Blythe made his debut for the Australian Orica-GreenEdge squad at the Revolution Track Series meeting at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester on Saturday.

Blythe switched from British team NFTO to WorldTour-level team Orica-GreenEdge for 2015, and just two days into the new year he was in action alongside team-mate Jens Mouris. Blythe wasted no time in securing the win in the points race.

Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh and Luke Rowe were also in action, along with Commonwealth road race champion and Road World Cup Series winner Lizzie Armitstead. The latter took the win in the women’s points race after lapping the field.