After the new EF kit, one fan decided to give the entire peloton a high-fashion redesign

After EF Pro Cycling’s collaboration with skate brand Palace for their one-off Giro d’Italia jersey went down a storm, it begged the question ‘what if other teams pushed the boat out and went full gas with their kit design?’

One Belgian cycling fan and graphic designer has done just that, imagining what a number of cycling teams would look like if they collaborated with various clothing brands, from luxury fashion to streetwear to skate and sports giants.

If you’ve ever wondered how Thibaut Pinot would look dressed in Tommy Hilfiger will climbing in the Alps, or whether Tom Dumoulin would go quicker in a time trial sporting a Versace skinsuit, you now have the answer.

Stijn Dossche, or @stycle_design, posted a thread on Twitter that has gone viral showing off his kit concepts. Israel Start-Up Nation and Louis Vuitton, Arkéa-Samsic and Gucci, Vini Zabù – KTM and Prada, as well as Astana getting the high-fashion treatment with Balenciaga.

“I hope EF’s kit will encourage others,” Dossche told Cycling Weekly of his hope that EF’s collaboration with Palace will result in more adventurous offerings from teams. “Because cycling is behind on modernising, look at the fines [the UCI] enjoyed giving EF.

“The Palace collaboration is a perfect case of rebranding and will attract non-cyclist enthusiasts. It appeals to a much wider audience. That marketing stunt was sublime in my eyes.”

In light of EF’s collaboration with a skate brand, Dossche has imagined what Deceuninck – Quick-Step would look like after teaming up with Stüssy, Canyon-SRAM with Vans, and Bahrain-McLaren with HUF.

“I hope some teams get a little more creative with the sponsors they have now,” Dossche continued. “Bahrain’s [new kit] also made an impact this year, so my thread can be helpful for some teams.”

Other interpretations include rapper Drake’s OVO brand spicing up Ag2r La Mondiale’s strip, as well as a slightly mad Bathing Ape jersey for Movistar, while Trek-Segafredo and Supreme’s original colour schemes suit each other well.

Caleb Ewan would also likely not complain about the Nike/Lotto-Soudal jersey that’s been devised.

“But don’t get me wrong, lots of teams are doing a great job these days,” Dossche said. “On the other hand, it wouldn’t be beneficial if every team comes up with a collab because then it wouldn’t be unique. That’s why I hope some teams get a little more creative with their own jerseys.”