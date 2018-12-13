All AG2R-La Mondiale riders will be on Strava for 2019 season

You can follow the whole team’s training and racing

Any Strava-addicts out there might be pleased to hear there’s a new reason to reason to check your feed and dish out some Kudos in 2019.

WorldTour team AG2R-La Mondiale have announced that all their riders will be on Strava next season.

All 30 of the French team’s roster will be uploading training rides and races to the social media for athletes.

The team said: “30 riders highly motivated to make our colours shine in 2019. Training or races, follow our Strava.

“Maybe you could steal some KoMS from them.”

The 2019 AG2R line-up has plenty of strength and depth, so we should get a fascinating insight into the rider’s performance.

For Grand Tour performances, Romain Bardet and Pierre Latour should offer some climbing performances worth watching on Strava.

And in the Classics, second place finisher in the 2018 Paris-Roubaix Silvan Dillier will be looking to put in strong performances while Belgian Oliver Naesen is another rider always at the front of the peloton in spring.

New signing Larry Warbasse, who joins from the folded Aqua Blue Sport team, will also offer a glimpse into his adventure performances.

This September, former team-mates Conor Dunne and Warbasse rode an eight-day tour in Italy and France, around 1100 kilometres. It was their #NoGo tour since the team, folding this season, pulled out of the Tour of Britain.

Looking ahead to 2019, team director Vincent Lavenu said: “The 2018 season showed us that everything is possible.

“The consistency of Oliver Naesen in the Classics, Silvan Dillier’s exploits on Paris-Roubaiz, Romain Bardet who was up there with the best riders in the world during the Classics and the Tour de France, Pierre Latour’s progress and of course the stage wins on the Spanish Vuelta secured by Tony Gallopin and Alexandre Geniez, marked a season full of thrills.

“The team will be ready to begin its 28th season in the professional ranks and I’m sure that there are still some great chapters to be written in our story.”