Banning cars in town centre gives huge boost to cycling, according to council

The decision to reduce cars has increased bicycle movements by more than 200%





The decision to ban cars from a town centre has led to a 200% increase in bicycle movements, according to the council.

Cheltenham Borough Council decided to ban most traffic from part of the town earlier this year, in an attempt to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Only cyclists, taxis, buses and emergency services have been allowed to use ‘Boots Corner’ and the high street area of Cheltenham since June as part of a trial.

The council has revealed that the initial results from the trial have shown an 84% increase in footfall and 206% increase in cycling.

James Cleeton, director for the transport charity Sustrans, said: “The initial findings from the trial are extremely encouraging and demonstrate the positive impact reducing vehicles from the centre can have.

“An 84% increase in pedestrian movement can only have a positive impact on the local economy, air quality and create a vibrant place to spend time and travel through.

“We will be watching with interest to see the impact the trial has on the immediate and surrounding areas of the town.”

Data taken from the first two weeks of the trial has shown the increase in bicycle movements and pedestrian footfall, and is compared to information taken before the trial.

The average number of pedestrians sat around the fountain area has increased by 19%, while the number of wheelchair and mobility scooter users has also increased by 55%.

The number of vehicles travelling through Boots Corner is down by 85%.

According to the council, the number of parked bicycles dropped by 38%, but this was due to railing being removed.

New bike stands have been put in place and the council expects the figure to increase.

Cheltenham Borough Council’s cabinet member for development and safety, Councillor Andrew McKinlay said: “Overall, the data so far suggests that the trial road closure has not had a negative impact on visitors to the high street, actually the reverse.

“We can see that people travel into town far more by public transport, bike or on foot.

“These are the people who are spending money in our shops, enjoying our cafes, bars and restaurants and our wider cultural offer.”