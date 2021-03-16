British time trialist might have just broken the solo 100-mile record 

A British time trialist might just have broken the solo 100-mile record, with a huge ride through the deserts of Qatar.

Jonathan Parker has posted his 100-mile ride on Strava, as he set a phenomenal provisional time of 2-50-12, potentially beating the previous record set in Norwich last November.

Parker, from Kent, has a history of smashing endurance records, and may have entered the history books once against after his ride on Saturday (March 13).

During his 161km effort, which took him from Al Ruwais on Qatar’s northern coast to the Sealine Beach resort south of the capital Doha, Parker held an average speed of 56.8km/h (35.2mph) for the entire duration of the effort.

Team Bottrill rider Parker is now awaiting official confirmation, to see if his time is record-breaking.

The current record is held by British rider Jonathan Shubert (Arctic-Aircon Racing Team), who put in a phenomenal ride on November 2 last year from Milton Keynes to Norwich, smashing his own previous fastest time.

Shubert first took on the route in October 2020 and set a new provisional record for 100 miles with a time of 3-08-15, but just 12 days later he was back out on the course.

This time with an ideal tailwind the whole way and sunny weather conditions, Shubert smashed his previous time to set another provisional record of 2-57-59, the first ever 100-mile ride in under three hours.

Shubert shared his ride data on Strava, which revealed he held an average speed of 54.3km/h (33.47mph) while pushing around 295 watts normalised for the duration.

>>> Wahoo launches upgraded Speedplay pedal range with power meter incoming

But Shubert’s record may have fallen to Parker, who went seven minutes faster if his attempt is ratified.

Parker held an average power of 208w during his two hour and 50-minute ride, hitting a maximum power of 547w.