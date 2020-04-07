Brompton trialling direct home delivery during lockdown

In its latest initiative during the coronavirus lockdown, Brompton bikes is trialling a direct to home delivery option to help keep customers safe.

Folding bike company Brompton say it has seen increased demand for home delivery during the Covid-19 lockdown as people try to minimise human interaction.

In response to the demand, the London-based bike builder ais now allowing riders to buy a bike directly from the Brompton factory and have it delivered to their door.

A statement from Brompton said: “In these uncertain times, where public transport services are reduced or to be avoided, and many people are restricted to essential journeys and limited exercise, a bike such as a Brompton will continue to play a key part in some people’s lives.

“In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and having experienced increased customer demand for home delivery due to minimising personal interaction, Brompton will be trialling a new service, called ‘Brompton To You’, in order to keep those essential journeys possible.”

The Brompton to You service will also include free delivery, live chat support from an expert technical team, step-by-step guidance on getting your Brompton set up within 10 minutes and a number of purchase options including zero per cent finance.

Earlier this month, Brompton announced it was working to expand its hire to deliver more than 1,000 new folding bikes to key workers in the NHS.

The brand has launched a ‘Wheels for Heroes’ campaign, via a crowdfunder which has raised over £125,000 at time of writing, and it’s also committed to production costs that will come to around £100,000.

Julian Scriven, managing director of Brompton Bike Hire, said: “The take-up of our initial offer of bikes to the NHS has been truly incredible and far beyond our expectations. It has been fantastic to be able to help in a small way and the feedback from the NHS staff has been unexpected and frankly heartwarming.

“We are calling on the Brompton community and on our wider community to get involved where they can. Any support, no matter how small (or large) will make a huge difference to us being able to support the NHS.”