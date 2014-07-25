Circuit of the Fens is next round of Elite Road Series this Sunday

Cambridgeshire hosts next round of the British Cycling Elite Road Series

By Chris Marshall-Bell

The Circuit of the Fens is the host for round six of the Elite Road Series this Sunday (July 27) around the expansive, open fields of Cambridgeshire.

Last weekend Rapha Condor JLT’s Richard Handley won the Ryedale GP with Marcin Bialoblocki (Velosure Giordana RT) leading the overall standings from Team Raleigh’s Yanto Barker.

The race compensates for its flat profile by being the longest of the nine Series races at 134 miles. And should the wind make an appearance (current forecasts are for a 11mph south-east wind) the peloton could split at any moment causing a shake in the overall individual and team standings.

Madison Genesis and NFTO Pro Cycling lead the team classification on 41 points each and both teams will be hoping for good shows from their riders to propel them towards the summit, in particular Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) and Russell Downing of NFTO.

Racing begins at 12.05pm from the Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey, with the finish expected around 4.45pm at the same place.