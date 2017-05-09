Construction starts on new Boardman performance centre

Boardman performance centre 'breaks ground' after almost three years of planning

Construction on the new Boardman performance centre has started this week, with the 18,000 sq ft site to be completed by early 2018.

The new facility is to offer world class customer experience for cyclists and triathletes of all levels according to Chris Boardman, the man behind the performance centre idea. Riders from Olympics, Paralympics, Tour de France right through to weekend leisure riders will be able to use the facility.

“It will be a genuine game changer for the sport of cycling. Making aerodynamic understanding accessible to anyone who wants to go faster – be they sportive rider or pro athlete – will be nothing short of revolutionary.” says Chris Boardman.

The performance centre will be based in the Valley Retail Park near Evesham in Worcestershire and will be four years in the making when completed as proposed in early 2018.

It’ll be built around Boardman’s own cycling specific wind-tunnel, the first of its kind in the UK and will house bike fit and physiology rooms, which will enable refinement for both individual and team riders, as well as Boardman’s first UK store and café.

Video: how much faster is an aero bike?

Boardman wants to stress that this facility is for everyone and not just elite athletes and with so much focused on performance gains it seems to be a great opportunity to fine tune your cycling.

Although it hasn’t been plain sailing for Chris Boardman, but he’s happy to finally have construction on the way.

“To be the first to do anything is always a challenge, and for a huge ground-breaking project like the Performance Centre, even more so. Now we have finally started construction, I’m really excited the finish line is finally in site. People who know me will tell you I tend to play things down and avoid superlatives but for this project, I feel confident in saying when the doors open in early 2018,”