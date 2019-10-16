Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by police car on 999 call

A cyclist was left with serious injuries after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call.

The crash happened in a residential street in Luton at around 4.15pm on Monday, October 14.

Bedfordshire Police released details of the incident, which happened as a police car was responding to an emergency call.

Paramedics were called after the cyclist was hit and he was taken to hospital in a serious condition. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Montrose Avenue, where the crash happened, was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is standard protocol for collisions involving police vehicles. An IOPC investigation will be carried out.

A statement from Bedfordshire Police, released on Monday, said: “The incident occurred at around 4.15pm on Montrose Avenue as the police car was responding to a 999 call.

“The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. His family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

“Montrose Avenue was closed for several hours while an investigation took place. The circumstances of the incident were referred to the IOPC in line with standard protocol and an independent investigation by the IOPC is now taking place.”

