Family pay tribute to 71-year-old cyclist killed in crash with van

The 71-year-old died after a collision with a VW Transporter on Saturday afternoon

The family of a 71-year-old cyclist killed in a crash with a van said they are ‘heartbroken’ after the loss.

Ronald Triggs died after he was involved in a collision with a VW Transporter in Colchester Avenue, Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The husband, father and grandfather died at the scene.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr Triggs’ family said: “The whole family are heartbroken coming to terms with the tragic accident that has taken Ronald, husband of Pamela, father of Neil and bampi to his grandchildren.”

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam.

A statement from the force said: “Emergency services were called to the incident near Sainsbury’s supermarket at approximately 1.30pm.

“A 71-year-old cyclist, who was in collision with a VW Transporter, died at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed.”

Part of Colchester Avenue was closed for several hours after the crash but was reopened the same day.

After releasing a first appeal on Saturday evening, South Wales Police then released a statement from the family of Mr Triggs Sunday, along with a picture.

Officers are still keen to speak with anyone who has information, saying: “Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police is urged to do so via 101, quoting occurrence 1800446271.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on a dashcam or CCTV.”