Thames Valley Police investigate three cyclist deaths in one week

One person arrested in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after three cyclists were killed in their area in the space of one week. The incidents, which occurred throughout their force area are being investigated by the force’s Serious Collision Unit, based in Bicester.

The force are unable to say whether there are any common factors in the three incidents, but told CW they continue to remain vigilant.

“As a force, we do promote the Close Pass Scheme and our officers also look to enforce laws in terms of cyclists not using lights, particularly now that the clocks have gone back and winter approaches,” a statement read.

“In terms of increased patrols, our roads policing unit police a large road network, including rural and unlit roads. We will always be vigilant and offer advice to cyclists.”

The incidents come at the end of national Road Safety Week, a scheme run by Brake the road safety charity, with which Thames Valley Police have been fully engaged.

The first fatal incident occurred in Chalfont St Peter, on the A413 Amersham Road near its junction with Chalfont Park at 1.45pm on Friday November 16. A grey Volkswagen Passat was involved in the collision with a 57-year-old male cyclist, who later died at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

The following day at 2.10pm a 71-year-old man was struck by a Mercedes car at the junction of V1 Snelshall Street and Guildford Avenue, Milton Keynes. Despite being airlifted to hospital, the man later passed away.

A 24-year-old from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and other drugs related motoring offences, but has since been released under investigation.

Finally, a 16-year-old boy died in the John Radcliffe Hospital after a collision at around 9.35pm on Tuesday 20th, though the victim died the next day.

The unnamed boy was riding towards Eynsham on the B4449, Stanton Harcourt Road when he was struck by a Hyundai Kona.

Other than the Milton Keynes incident no other people have been arrested in connection with these incidents and police are unable to say yet whether prosecutions will follow. They are, however, appealing for the public’s help all these incidents.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Unit by calling 101 or using their online reporting system.