Four British cyclists on BT Sport Action Woman of the Year 2016 shortlist

Laura Kenny, Dame Sarah Storey, Kadeena Cox and Rachel Atherton are among the 10 shortlisted sportswomen
Four British cyclists have made the shortlist for the 2016 BT Sport Action Woman Award. Track cyclist Laura Kenny, Paralympic star Dame Sarah Storey, cross-discipline Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and downhill mountain biker Rachel Atherton are part of the 10 women named.

They join boxer Nicola Adams, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, hockey goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, taekwondo’s Jade Jones and tennis player Johanna Konta on the list of finalists.

>>> Dame Sarah Storey becomes Britain’s most successful female Paralympian (video)

Kenny (née Trott) took two track world titles and two gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games, in the omnium and team pursuit, establishing her as Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete in history.

20160908 Copyright onEdition 2016 © Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey DBE (C4-5) from Manchester, wins a gold medal for ParalympicsGB at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016. ParalympicsGB is the name for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic Team that competes at the summer and winter Paralympic Games. The Team is selected and managed by the British Paralympic Association, in conjunction with the national governing bodies, and is made up of the best sportsmen and women who compete in the 22 summer and 4 winter sports on the Paralympic Programme

Dame Sarah Storey at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016. Photo: onEdition

Storey became Britain’s most decorated British female Paralympian in history in Rio, winning the individual pursuit, road race and time trial.

Kadeena Cox strikes gold in the Rio Paralympic Games. Photo: onEdition

Kadeena Cox strikes gold in the Rio Paralympic Games. Photo: onEdition

Cox was a sensation at the Rio Paralympics after securing gold in track cycling, where she also set a new world record in the C4-5 500m time trial, and took gold in the T38 400-metre run.

Rachel Atherton. Photo: Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Atherton. Photo: Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

Atherton proved that she is the undisputed world’s best female downhill mountain biker with victory in all seven rounds of the 2016 UCI World Cup, and won the World Championships in a flawless season.

In addition to the individual nominees, there is also an award for the best team of the year. Great Britain’s Rio gold-medal-winning team pursuiters are one of five teams shortlisted.

The winners will be decided by public vote, which is currently under way via the BT Sport website and via the BT Sport Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Voting closes just before midnight on December 5, with the winners announced on Monday December 12 during a live televised event.