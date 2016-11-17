Four British cyclists on BT Sport Action Woman of the Year 2016 shortlist

Laura Kenny, Dame Sarah Storey, Kadeena Cox and Rachel Atherton are among the 10 shortlisted sportswomen

- GB team pursuiters up for team award

Four British cyclists have made the shortlist for the 2016 BT Sport Action Woman Award. Track cyclist Laura Kenny, Paralympic star Dame Sarah Storey, cross-discipline Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and downhill mountain biker Rachel Atherton are part of the 10 women named.

They join boxer Nicola Adams, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, hockey goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, taekwondo’s Jade Jones and tennis player Johanna Konta on the list of finalists.

Kenny (née Trott) took two track world titles and two gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games, in the omnium and team pursuit, establishing her as Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete in history.

Storey became Britain’s most decorated British female Paralympian in history in Rio, winning the individual pursuit, road race and time trial.

Cox was a sensation at the Rio Paralympics after securing gold in track cycling, where she also set a new world record in the C4-5 500m time trial, and took gold in the T38 400-metre run.

Atherton proved that she is the undisputed world’s best female downhill mountain biker with victory in all seven rounds of the 2016 UCI World Cup, and won the World Championships in a flawless season.

In addition to the individual nominees, there is also an award for the best team of the year. Great Britain’s Rio gold-medal-winning team pursuiters are one of five teams shortlisted.

The winners will be decided by public vote, which is currently under way via the BT Sport website and via the BT Sport Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Voting closes just before midnight on December 5, with the winners announced on Monday December 12 during a live televised event.