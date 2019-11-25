Fundraiser launched for cyclist who was pushed from his bike into parked cars

A cyclist was left needing surgery to pin a broken arm when pushed from his bike into parked cars.

Luke Hardman, who rides for Chateau Impney Cycling Team, was riding his bike in Birmingham on Thursday (November 21) at around 7pm when he was shoved into two parked cars.

Mr Hardman, who works in Cycle Republic in Birmingham city centre, suffered a broken arm in three places in the incident and will need surgery to pin the fractures.

A fundraising campaign has been launched by fellow cyclist Michael Walker, who hopes to raise enough for a new bike for Mr Hardman after his was broken in the crash.

Mr Walker said: “I’m in shock that there are people out there who would do this for a ‘laugh.’

“The consequences of their actions have had far reaching impact on many people, especially Luke.

“I’ve created this GoFundMe to start the process of getting Luke a new bike. For any avid cyclist, you spend hours saving and upgrading bikes to race or travel and then to lose it in an instance is shocking.”

Mr Hardman was riding home in Stonehouse Lane, Bartley Green when he was pushed form his bike.

There have been a number of recent shocking cases of cyclists being pushed from their bikes in unprovoked attacks, including moped gangs that have filmed themselves doing it.

In September, A cyclist was left with a fracture after he was shoved from his bike by a masked motorbike passenger during a club ride. Andrew Marsden, 67, needed nine stitches when he was thrown from his bike and left lying in the road.

A statement from Chateua Impney Cycling Team said: “We are appealing for information, from CCTV, dashcam footage, or any witnesses in the area, if you have any information please come forward.

“We are desperate to catch these scumbags so this doesn’t happen to anyone else and maybe we can get some justice for Luke.”