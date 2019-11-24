Elie Gesbert hit by car during training ride

Elie Gesbert has been hit by a car during a training ride, his team have said.

The Arkéa-Samsic rider was out on his bike in Bruz, near Rennes in France, this Saturday when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

>>> Arkéa-Samsic launch female team and call women’s cycling the ‘future of this sport’

According to eyewitnesses the driver had failed to yield to Gesbert on a roundabout, with the French rider having the right of way, and the car’s wing mirror struck him on its way past.

Gesbert was taken to hospital in Rennes where he was diagnosed with a bruised hand and thankfully didn’t suffer any broken bones. The 24-year-old will wear a splint for ten days as he recovers.

The Frenchman is the second pro rider to be struck by a car this week. Trek-Segafredo’s Letizia Paternoster suffered a fractured wrist after colliding with a car on just her second day back training after an off-season break.

The incident also occurred on a roundabout, between Arco di Trento and Riva del Garda in Italy, with the 20-year-old breaking a front tooth, which was repaired by a dentist after the rider left hospital.

Earlier this month, British pro Adam Kenway was hospitalised after being knocked off his bike by a van on the way home from work.

The 32-year-old, who rides for Vitus Pro Cycling, was taken to hospital and is said to be “very lucky” to have emerged relatively unscathed from the incident.