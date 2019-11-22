Letizia Paternoster sustains wrist fracture after collision with a car

Trek-Segafredo rider Letizia Paternoster has sustained a fracture to the wrist and facial injuries after being hit by a car whilst cycling in the commune of Arco, Italy.

It is expected that the 20-year-old will be off the bike for around 30 days, following the collision which took place at a roundabout.

The fracture has been described by Trentino’s newspaper L’Adige as a ‘microfracture’, and facial injuries are said to be around her mouth.

The incident took place at around 9am on Friday, and Paternoster was transported to Arco hospital in an ambulance.

The newspaper reports that the driver did not see the rider because she “was probably covered by the pillar of the windshield.”

Police will not take automatic proceedings against the driver because the prognosis for the injuries sustained is under 40 days.

Paternoster has re-signed with Trek-Segafredo for the 2020 season, having joined the team in 2019 from Astana. She opened her account with the team, in its inaugural year, by winning the opening stage of the Tour Down Under in January. This year, she was third at Gent-Wevelgelm, in an elite women’s field where victory went to sprinter Kirstin Wild. She also won the GC at the 2018 Festival Elsy Jacobs. The Italian took the title of junior road and time trial champion in 2017. On the track, she was the junior world champion in the points and team pursuit in 2016, picking up a host of European championship titles the following year.

Earlier this month, British pro Adam Kenway was hospitalised after being knocked off his bike by a van on the way home from work.

The 32-year-old, who rides for Vitus Pro Cycling, was taken to hospital and is said to be “very lucky” to have emerged relatively unscathed from the incident, which took place around 6pm on November 15.

Kenway’s partner was called by police to inform her of the incident, an experience she said was “terrifying”, with the rider having also been hit by a car while riding in 2016.