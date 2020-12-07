Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder after crashing on ice during training ride

Geraint Thomas escaped serious injury after suffering only a dislocated shoulder from a crash during a training ride.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was out on Sunday morning when he says he came unstuck on some ice, hitting the ground hard.

A trip to hospital was required, Thomas having to endure the dislocation for two hours before getting it popped back in.

“Not the Sunday I was expecting…crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder. It’s back in now, after a rather painful two hours, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo tomorrow,” Thomas said.

In the comments of his Instagram post, Thomas’ team-mate Salvatore Puccio jokingly asks him what happened, to which the Welshman replies: “was just following some Italian team-mate who decked it first.”

Thomas was forced to miss his weekly “G’s Recovery Zwift” session, where he’s been riding online with fans.

The 34-year-old has been no stranger to crashes during his career, with his 2020 Grand Tour ambitions being derailed by an unfortunate incident at the Giro d’Italia.

Having been left out of Ineos’ Tour de France squad, Thomas took on the leadership of the British outfit’s Italian Grand Tour squad, but slipped on a bottle and crashed hard in the neutral zone at the start of stage three.

Thomas struggled to the end of the stage up Mount Etna, before failing to take the start line the next day, his younger team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart going on to win the maglia rosa on the last day.

Thomas will soon be preparing for the 2021 season, where he will once again face competition for top billing amongst a star-studded roster. Despite Chris Froome’s departure, Ineos still boast four Grand Tour winners between Thomas, Egan Bernal, Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz.