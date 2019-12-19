Could you help fuel Chris Froome? Team Ineos are hiring a performance nutritionist

One of the most essential aspects of winning the Tour de France is fuelling.

Pushing your body for 21 days demands a huge number of calories and a water-tight strategy for keeping riders in the best condition possible.

With that in mind, Team Ineos are on the hunt for a new lead performance nutritionist to help Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal reach the top step in the biggest races.

The performance nutritionist will be responsible for helping individual riders with their fuelling in both races and training.

But as you’d expect with a performance-focused team like Ineos, the bar has been set very high.

The job advert says: “The organisation prides itself on being pioneers within the sport, and this philosophy is incorporated in all aspects of the organisation. The Team Ineos performance support team delivers human science, equipment and data analytics services and we are looking to recruit innovative, high performing practitioners to develop and grow this exciting team.

“Reporting to the head of performance support and innovation, the focus of this role is to lead the performance nutrition service to the team. You will deliver team wide and individual rider performance nutrition service provision and bespoke performance solutions in both the training and racing environments.

“Your performance delivery will be underpinned by best in class knowledge and delivered with best in class practitioner skills. In particular you will be able to positively influence nutrition behaviours across a wide range of cultures, and you will specifically be able to communicate highly effectively to both English and Spanish-speaking athletes.”

The full time role will see the new nutritionist spending between 80 and 150 days a year away at races and training camps, while overseeing nutritional programmes, assessing nutritional data, while adhering to WADA codes and other regulations.

You can view the full job description here.

Ineos expect a highly qualified candidate for the role, including a PhD in sports nutrition, food hygiene qualifications, and six years experience in sport nutrition at a high level.