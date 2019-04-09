Ian Bibby left ‘devastated’ after thieves steal his bike

Ian Bibby said he is “devastated” after thieves tried to break into his house before stealing his bike from his garage.

The Madison-Genesis rider was the victim of a theft in the early hours of Monday morning (April 8), when his bike was stolen from his Preston home.

His team have asked anyone with information to get in contact, in the hopes of reuniting the Brit with his machine.

Bibby said on Twitter: “Please keep an eye out for this bike stolen last night.

“I’m devastated that some scumbag tried to get in to my house before stealing the bike from the garage.”

The bike is a distinctive Genesis Zero SL with Shimano Dura-Ace components.

Madison Genesis said on Twitter: “Ian Bibby’s Genesis Zero SL has been taken from the Preston area.

“If you have any information, please contact us so we can reunite Ian with his bike.”

Bibby also tweeted a CCTV image of a man outside his house at around 4am on Monday morning, and asked anyone who recognises him to get in contact.

The 32-year-old moved to Madison-Genesis at the start of the 2019 season, making the switch after continental team JLT-Condor announced their closure.

Bibby is not the only rider targeted by thieves in recent months.

Last November, former pro and Le Col owner Yanto Barker had two Colnago bikes stolen from the Richmond/Twickenham area of south-west London.

Barker offered a reward of £1,000 worth of Le Col kit as a reward for any information that led to the recovery of the bikes.