Job vacancy: Operation Co-ordinator at UK Cycling Events

Are you passionate about cycling and delivering the best possible experience for a customer/cyclist?

We are looking for an ‘Operation Co-ordinator’ to join our team.

UK Cycling Events is the market-leading sportive organiser in the UK. UK Cycling Events is a dedicated cycling events company, which is passionate about encouraging all abilities of rider to experience the best cycling the UK has to offer.

Operation Co-ordinator

Report to: Operations Manager

Role outline:

To work with the organising team to deliver high-quality market-leading events providing a rider experience that exceeds expectations and consistently grows market share.

As a member of the operations team, you will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the events and be one of the key members of the operation team. You will support the event managers with the event and logistic plans for our portfolio of cycling events ensuring that each event runs smoothly, with meticulous planning, communication, co-ordination and budget control. Your key responsibility will be to manage and communicate with key contractors, our large pool of casual and volunteer staff, whilst also being hands-on operationally at every event.

The ideal candidate will have previous event operation and logistics experience and will be an expert in multi-tasking, whilst having excellent project management skills.

You must:

Hold a full UK driving licence

Be willing to drive a van and get stuck in on an event

Prepared to travel with an overnight stay in the UK (all travel and accommodation for weekend working is paid for)

Prepared to help with the physical, manual handling of equipment and stock.

Prepared to work weekends and unsociable hours (event delivery and support at events to others in team). Min 20 a year.

Have the right to work in the UK.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage, recruit, and co-ordinate all freelance and volunteer staff, in line with the requirements for each event and the request of the event manager. Ensuring budgets are managed and controlled.

Communicate and brief all relevant details relating to the event and the expected role of freelance and volunteer staff.

Manage and co-ordinate, booking and communicating with key contractors for each event. Ensure all details and logistic plans are briefed ahead of each event in a timely mannerAccommodation – book and co-ordinate staffing accommodation to the requirement of each event, ensuring budgets are managed and controlled. Manage, source and negotiate feed station venues for each event, ensuring all required infrastructure is requested and organised.

Support and assist the Events Manager to deliver a safe and smooth event, co-ordinating staff, contractors, dealing with the response teams to any event incidents on the day. You will be key personnel within the management and delivery of each event.

Ensure that all operational documents are maintained and updated (e.g. operations manuals and timelines, staffing)

Assist with the day to day co-ordination and planning of the event calendar including telephone answering, responding to email enquiries and general administration.

Skills (required)

Able to identify issues and provide solutions to overcome them quickly and calmly

Proven ability to work with efficiency, flexibility, positivity, and good humour

Good organisational skills, attention to detail, and time-management skills

Be able to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing

Interact courteously and effectively with the participants, staff, contractors and the public

Exercise good judgement, flexibility, creativity, and sensitivity in response to changing situations and needs

Establish, maintain, and foster positive and harmonious working relationships with those contacted in the course of work

Previous event and logistic experience

Advanced user of Microsoft office and Google suite

Skills (desirable)

First Aider

Behaviours

Passionate and enthusiastic about cycling

Able to work to own initiative and prioritise workload to work at maximum efficiency

Show good leadership qualities

Goes the extra mile and willing to get hands on and stuck in

Self-Confident

Is enthusiastic and passionate about prioritising participant experience

Always shows a positive attitude

Reports

Events & Logistics Manager

Work closely with

Operations Manager

Event & Logistics Manager

Event Specialists

Location: Fordingbridge, Hampshire

Contract type: Full time, Permanent

Benefit: 25 days holiday

To apply, send your CV and covering letter to jobs@ukcyclingevents.co.uk

Closing date: 7th December 2019